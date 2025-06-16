Bodies of another 1,245 deceased Defenders have been returned in final stage of repatriation efforts. In total, Ukraine has received 6,057 bodies, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

Today, on 16 June 2025, the final stage of repatriation activities under the Istanbul agreements took place. Another 1,245 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel, were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Thus, Ukraine received 6,057 bodies as part of the Istanbul agreements.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

"The repatriation measures were carried out as a result of joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine," the statement said.

See more: Bodies of 1,200 more victims, including defenders, have been returned to Ukraine, according to Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS







