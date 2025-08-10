Diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s interests, international borders must not be changed by force - statement by Macron, Meloni, Merz, Tusk, Stubb and von der Leyen

European leaders called on US President Donald Trump to defend Ukraine's interests during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a joint statement by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President von der Leyen, and President Stubb on peace for Ukraine on the eve of President Trump's planned meeting with dictator Putin.

The statement notes that European leaders welcome President Trump's efforts to end the killings in Ukraine, stop the Russian Federation's aggressive war, and achieve a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.

"We are convinced that only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on the Russian Federation to end the illegal war can be successful.

We are ready to support this work diplomatically, as well as by maintaining our substantial military and financial support for Ukraine, in particular through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by supporting and implementing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," the statement said.

EU leaders are also convinced that a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe.

"We agree that these vital interests include the need for reliable and credible security guarantees that will enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine has the freedom to choose its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a reduction in military action. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," they emphasize.

"We reiterate that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and Russia's successive commitments. We underscore our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

We remain firmly on Ukraine's side. We are united as Europeans and determined to promote our interests together. And we will continue to work closely with President Trump and the United States of America, as well as with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, for peace in Ukraine, which protects our vital security interests," European leaders concluded.

Censor.NET previously reported that Macron and Starmer will cooperate with Trump and Zelenskyy in the coming days.

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, stated that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

The media reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska.