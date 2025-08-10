As a result of the so-called "exchange of territories" announced by US President Donald Trump, Ukraine may receive tiny sections of the border areas occupied by Russia in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

According to the publication, this is actually a "buffer zone" Putin's "buffer zone".

"But, to be realistic, not much else. The main goal is a ceasefire, and that in itself is an exaggeration. Putin has long believed that the immediate ceasefire demanded by the United States, Europe, and Ukraine is impossible because the technical work of monitoring and logistics must first be done. It is unlikely that he will change his mind now that his troops are outnumbered on the eastern front line," the article says.

"There is a risk that a friendly atmosphere will emerge between Trump and Putin that will allow the US president to tolerate more technical meetings between their staffs on what will be concluded in any ceasefire agreement and when. Kyiv could be presented with a plan for territory swaps or land grabbing that fully meets Moscow's interests, with the old US ultimatums for aid and intelligence sharing contingent on their acceptance of the deal we saw earlier," the publication adds.

Read more: Zelenskyy in conversation with Starmer: We see the danger in Russia’s plan to reduce everything to discussion of impossible

"The conditions surrounding Friday's summit are so favourable to Moscow that it is obvious why Putin seized this opportunity after months of fake negotiations, and it is hard to imagine how a deal will come out of the bilateral talks that does not destroy Ukraine. Kyiv and its European allies have reacted with understandable horror to early ideas from Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff that Ukraine would cede the remaining parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for a ceasefire," CNN added.

"There are six days left until Friday, but even this distance looks like a slow defeat for Kyiv," the article concludes.

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, said that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Media reports say that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 15 August in Alaska.