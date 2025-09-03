ENG
Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. VIDEO

Today, 3 September 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark to meet with Prime Minister Frederiksen and hold talks with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

No further details are known at this time.

Read more: Frederiksen and Zelenskyy held meeting: Discussed additional support for Ukraine

