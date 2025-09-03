Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. VIDEO
Today, 3 September 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark to meet with Prime Minister Frederiksen and hold talks with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
No further details are known at this time.
