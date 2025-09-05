Peskov on Trump and Putin’s conversation: There are no preparations yet

Russia says that no talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are planned yet, but "could be organised very quickly".

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Peskov said that "there are no preparations yet" for a conversation between Putin and Trump.

However, according to him, "such a conversation could be organised very quickly".

He also noted that such meetings should be organised in order to "record the results".

In addition, Peskov stated that Putin highly appreciated the effectiveness of the Russian negotiating team led by Medinsky.

"The level of the Russian negotiating team with Ukraine is already quite high," Peskov said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump, following a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, plans to speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future.