The presence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the military parade in Beijing only demonstrates his weakness, as he is "begging others for help."

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by British Defense Minister John Healey during a press conference in Kyiv.

In response to a question about his attitude toward the parade in Beijing and the guests of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in particular Vladimir Putin, and the process of forming a certain axis, Healey replied: "I draw two conclusions from this. When we see North Korea providing troops to support Putin on the front lines, when we see China providing technology and vital components, it shows that Putin is begging for help from others."

He added that Putin "likes to show that he is strong, but in reality he is weaker than ever."

