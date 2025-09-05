After speaking with Zelenskyy, Trump plans to talk with Putin: We are having a very good dialogue

After a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Trump made this statement during an exclusive dinner with the heads of the world's largest IT companies at the White House on Thursday evening.

Trump was asked: "After today's phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, do you plan to talk to Russian President Putin in the near future?"

"Yes, I do. We are having a very good dialogue. I have settled seven wars. The one that, in my opinion, should have been one of the easiest... You know that feeling when you think something will be easier. It turns out to be a little more complicated. But the one that, in my opinion, should have been easier, because of my relationship with President Putin, with Ukraine and everything else... I thought it would be a disaster between Russia and Ukraine, where 7,014 people have died this week. Most of them are soldiers, a few (civilians – Ed.) from Kyiv, relatively few, but mostly soldiers. And they are dying on a scale we haven't seen since World War II," Trump said.

Read more: Zelensky: We discussed pressure on Russia with Trump to force peace

However, he noted that this "turned out to be the most difficult of all".

"You know, I settled three wars. One lasted 31 years. Many people died, 10 million people. Another lasted 34 years, and another 37 years. They went on and on, and people said they couldn't be resolved, but I resolved them. This task (the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine – Ed.) turned out to be more difficult, but we will resolve it. We will sort everything out," the US president added.

Read more: Ukraine proposes that US consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies – Zelenskyy

As a reminder, on Thursday, 4 September, US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders held a joint conference on the results of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.