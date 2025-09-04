Zelensky: We discussed pressure on Russia with Trump to force peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on September 4, they discussed options for increasing pressure on Russia.

The head of state made the remarks at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we spoke with President Trump, and we are grateful for the support. It was a long and detailed conversation about how to push the situation toward peace. We discussed different options, and the key one is pressure — to use strong measures, including economic ones, to force an end to the war. The key to peace is depriving the Russian machine, the Russian war machine, of money and resources," Zelensky stressed.

He added that at the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, everyone agreed that Russia is rejecting any peace initiative.

