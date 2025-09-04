Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin talks – media

On Thursday, September 4, U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders held a joint conference following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

This was reported by Bloomberg and Deutsche Welle, Censor.NET reports.

"The videoconference between the American president, his Ukrainian counterpart, and leading European leaders urging Washington to step up pressure on Russia has begun," the Élysée Palace said, according to media outlets.

Leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" — about thirty countries, mostly European, providing military support to Ukraine — had gathered earlier to finalize security guarantees for Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held midday talks with U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the meeting in Paris.

