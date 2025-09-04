Zelenskyy left Élysée Palace after "Coalition of Willing" meeting: call to Trump expected

The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", which took place on 4 September in Paris, has ended.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

It is noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the Elysee Palace. The head of state will have a preparatory meeting for a call to US President Donald Trump, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Kyiv time. He is also expected to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to unofficial reports, the participants of the trip to Washington in August will take part in the conversation with Trump.

Earlier it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders would hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, following the "Coalition of the Willing" summit.

