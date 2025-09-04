Meeting of "Coalition of Willing" is ongoing. We are filling security guarantees with real content, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is currently underway.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"We are filling the long-term security guarantees for Ukraine with real content and providing support for our Ukrainian Defence Forces now," he said.
