Zelenskyy arrives in France: to meet Macron in Paris

On the evening of September 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France. In Paris, he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron.

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov announced this, Suspilne reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

In Paris, Zelenskyy will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and take part in a working dinner. The two leaders will make statements to the media.

The discussions will focus on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Élysée Palace said the French president would reaffirm his support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

As a reminder, European leaders are scheduled to meet in Paris on September 4.

According to the Financial Times, the meeting is being organized at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. Participants include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The talks are expected to continue on possible security guarantees for Ukraine and the coordination of diplomatic efforts.

