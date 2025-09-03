European leaders and Zelenskyy to hold call with Trump on September 4

On Thursday, September 4, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Sky News reported this, citing the Élysée Palace, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelenskyy, will call Trump tomorrow afternoon after the coalition meeting. The main topic of discussion will be security guarantees for Ukraine.

Around 30 leaders will sum up "progress in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine as a necessary precondition for any future peace agreement, as well as outline the next steps to continue supporting Ukraine and bring Russia to the negotiating table," the statement said.

