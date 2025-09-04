Ukraine proposes that US consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump discussed ways to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s airspace.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"We discussed maximizing the protection of Ukraine’s skies. Until there is peace, Ukrainians must not be dependent on constant Russian attacks; Russian missiles and drones must not take lives. Ukraine has proposed that the United States consider a special format for protecting our airspace. I thank President Trump for supporting our people. We agreed to maintain further contacts," Zelenskyy said.

