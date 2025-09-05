Zelenskyy and Fico hold meeting in Uzhhorod – media

On 5 September, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod.

This was reported by the Slovak publication Dennik N.

The Slovak delegation in Uzhhorod also includes Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Denisa Saková, as well as Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accompanied by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Media representatives have already gathered at the site of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Fico, awaiting a press conference.

Fico met with Zelenskyy shortly after returning from China, where on Tuesday he held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Fico said that, together with Zelenskyy, he would raise the issue of Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure.