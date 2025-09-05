At least 7 countries ready to host Zelenskyy–Putin meeting – Foreign Ministry

Russian President Putin’s proposal to meet with Zelenskyy in Moscow is a sign that Russia has no intention of holding talks at the level of leaders.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reported.

"The proposal is unserious from the very start. It is meant to block progress. We are conveying this to our partners, including the U.S. side, showing that Russia, unfortunately, continues to refuse such a meeting. But the very fact that they even admit the possibility of a meeting is still a step in the right direction," he explained.

According to Tykhyi, what is needed is a leaders’ meeting — either in a trilateral or bilateral format.

"Any acceptable venue, but not the aggressor state. At least seven countries are currently ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

As reported, the day before Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed he was ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, naming Moscow as the venue.

Zelenskyy sees Putin’s proposal for a direct meeting in Moscow as an attempt to delay peace negotiations.

