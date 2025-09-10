EU to allocate €6 billion in advance for drone production for Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an advance allocation of €6 billion in loans for drone production in Ukraine.

She made the announcement during her annual State of the European Union address at the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

The funding will come from profits generated by frozen Russian assets.

Von der Leyen stressed that more than two-thirds of Russian equipment losses at the front are linked to the use of Ukrainian drones. At the same time, Russia is trying to quickly catch up by deploying Iranian Shaheds and ramping up mass production.

She added that the EU has the industrial capacity to help Ukraine maintain its advantage. To this end, a "Drone Alliance" with Ukraine is being established.

