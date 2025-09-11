Poland asked allies for additional air defense systems and anti-drone technology, - Bloomberg

Poland has asked NATO and EU allies for additional air defense systems and anti-drone technology to boost protection against Russian drones.

Bloomberg reports, Censor.NET reports.

Warsaw is consulting with NATO allies about assistance. After invoking Article 4 of the Alliance Treaty, which initiates consultations between NATO members, possible coordinated actions are being discussed. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that both Patriot systems and an "anti-drone wall" are needed.

British Defense Secretary John Healy called the drone flights "dangerous and unprecedented" and said the government was assessing ways to respond to Poland's request. Prime Minister Donald Tusk added that during talks with the leaders of France, Great Britain, Ukraine, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands, Poland had received offers of specific air defense support.

As a reminder, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk stated that 19 targets flew into Poland, 4 UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish facilities. At the same time, they did not deny the possibility of drones flying into Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior officials of NATO countries are reacting to this incident, in particular, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.