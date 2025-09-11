Putin deliberately attacked NATO, this is part of long series of provocations - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Russia deliberately provoked NATO by sending Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Censor.NET reports.

"These absolutely reckless actions by the Russian government are part of a long series of provocations that we have been observing for several months in the Baltic region and on NATO's eastern flank in general. This is a very serious threat to peace in Europe," he stressed.

Merz said that he shares the assessment of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that the drone incursion was a deliberate act.

"The Russian government's claim that this was, so to speak, a coincidence or an accident is not plausible," the chancellor added.

Recall that the Ukrainian Air Force announced at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, 4 UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish facilities. At the same time, the possibility of drones flying into Polish territory was not denied there.

Several foreign diplomats and senior officials of NATO countries are reacting to this incident, in particular, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.

