Macron and Trump discussed Russian drone incursion into Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

He wrote about this on the social network X, reports Censor.NET.

"A wonderful telephone conversation with President Trump. We discussed the disturbing developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, in particular after the invasion of Russian drones into Poland. We also shared our concerns about the situation in the Middle East after the Israeli strikes in Qatar," the president wrote.

He also added that close cooperation between Europeans and Americans is crucial on each of these fronts.

