Sweden urgently sending additional aircraft and air-defense systems to Poland – Polish Defense Ministry

Sweden is immediately sending additional aircraft and air-defense systems to Poland following the overnight Russian drone attack.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said this in an interview with TVN24, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is an expression not only of words of support but also of concrete statements. I have just received information from the Swedish defense minister about the urgent dispatch of further support to Poland, including air-defense systems and aircraft. We are in constant contact with our allies. The Netherlands is supplying multi-layered defense systems — Patriot, NASAMS systems, counter-drone equipment, as well as 300 soldiers. The Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and the Baltic states, all allies are ready to provide support and make concrete statements. The activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty is a rare and serious situation," the Polish minister said.

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland. This was later confirmed by Poland’s Air Force Command, which stated that aircraft had been scrambled, air defense systems placed on high alert, and four airports closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the military had engaged the targets. He also informed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about the drone incursion.

Tusk convened an emergency meeting of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

AFU Air Force reported that at least eight Russian UAVs had flown into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones struck a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk later confirmed that Poland had come under attack from Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said 19 aerial targets had entered Polish airspace, four of which were shot down.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish sites. At the same time, it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory and stressed that it was ready to hold consultations with Poland’s Ministry of Defense on the issue.

A number of foreign diplomats and NATO officials reacted to the incident, including Alliance Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

