Zelenskyy: I offered Poland our help, training and expertise in downing Russian drones, including Shaheds

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Council of Ministers Chair Giorgia Meloni, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

He wrote this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Of course, first of all we talked about Russian drones, which last night were again launched against Ukraine and entered Polish airspace. There had been incidents before with one or two Russian drones in NATO eastern flank countries, including a few weeks ago in Romania. But this time it was a much larger number of Russian drones, much greater audacity — the drones entered not only from the territory of Ukraine but also from Belarus. And we all equally understand that this is an entirely different level of escalation by Russia. There must be an appropriate response," Zelenskyy said.

Tusk reported on the consequences and circumstances that had already been established. Fragments of Russian drones, including Iranian Shaheds, were found in many towns and villages. Our military has been passing on all available information since the night, and we continue this cooperation.

"The reasons for such brazen behavior by Russia are several, and they are absolutely obvious to everyone. We need to work on a joint air-defense system and create an effective air shield over Europe. Ukraine has long been proposing this; there are specific solutions. We must respond together to all current challenges and be ready for potential threats to all Europeans in the future. Likewise, we must jointly significantly increase funding for the production of interceptor drones. They have already proven their effectiveness," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also offered Poland assistance, training and expertise in shooting down Russian drones, including Shaheds.

"We agreed with Donald on relevant cooperation at the military level. We will also coordinate with all NATO member countries," the president concluded.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland. This was later confirmed by Poland’s Air Force Command, which stated that aircraft had been scrambled, air defense systems placed on high alert, and four airports closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the military had engaged the targets. He also informed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about the drone incursion.

Tusk convened an emergency meeting of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

AFU Air Force reported that at least eight Russian UAVs had flown into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones struck a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk later confirmed that Poland had come under attack from Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said 19 aerial targets had entered Polish airspace, four of which were shot down.

