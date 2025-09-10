I want to believe that drones that entered Poland were supposed to end up in Ukraine, - Slovak Foreign Minister Blanar

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar called the Russian drone invasion of Poland an escalation. He hoped that these drones "were supposed to be on the territory of Ukraine" and not attack a NATO country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASR.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of the Slovak government on Wednesday, Blanar called the incident "a serious deterioration and escalation of the situation."

"We express our absolute solidarity and at the same time support the consultations that Poland has initiated in accordance with Article 4 of NATO," he said.

The Slovak foreign minister called for peace talks initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump and for peace to be established.

"I want to believe that the drones that invaded Poland were not intended to attack Poland, but were supposed to be on the territory of Ukraine," Blanar added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army had no plans to target Polish targets. At the same time, they did not deny the possibility of drones entering Poland and emphasized that they were ready to consult with the Polish Ministry of Defense on this issue.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials are responding to the incident, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.