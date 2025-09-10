Europe must protect Ukraine’s airspace, - MEP Hayer

The incident with the violation of the airspace of Poland, a NATO country, only confirmed that Ukraine's security is the security of the entire EU. Europe must do more to protect Ukrainian airspace.

This was stated by the chair of the Renew group in the European Parliament, Valerie Hayer, during a debate on the state of affairs in the EU, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are facing an existential threat. Russia is on our borders. The war against Ukraine is a moment of truth for Europe, and we have been able to meet the challenge in terms of security guarantees, but we must do more," Hayer emphasized.

The MEP is convinced that Ukraine needs to be provided with everything it needs to defend itself and to protect Ukrainian skies.

Read more: US urges Europe to stop buying Russian oil and gas to strengthen sanctions - FT

"What happened this morning in Poland with the Russian drones only confirms that Ukraine's security is our security as well. Let's protect Ukrainian airspace," she called.

In order to resist the aggressor, it is also necessary to wage a cultural war, Hayer said.

"It is not only by force that we will deter the aggressors... This is a cultural war, a war for values. Our way of life, our values, our freedom and our independence are under threat. Europe is now the last bastion of democracy and freedom. We must have a strong voice in the world in the face of such international challenges," she added.