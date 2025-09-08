US urges Europe to stop buying Russian oil and gas to strengthen sanctions - FT

European countries should stop buying Russian oil and gas if they want Washington to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Europeans should instead buy American liquefied natural gas, gasoline, and other energy sources to fulfill the terms of the $750 billion US-EU trade agreement by the end of 2028.

"If the Europeans said: "We're not buying Russian gas and oil anymore," it would have a positive impact on more decisive US action on sanctions," Wright emphasized.

He added that stopping European energy purchases from Russia would reduce funding for its war machine and help end the war against Ukraine.

Despite Brussels' pressure on Washington for tougher sanctions, President Trump has not yet imposed additional restrictions on Russia, which is causing growing frustration among European allies.