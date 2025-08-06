Man released natural gas and blew up apartment in Kyiv: police officer wounded. PHOTO
In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a suspect in a criminal case released natural gas and triggered an explosion in an apartment. One police officer was wounded.
This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.
Kyiv Police reported that the suspect was also injured in the incident.
The police noted that thanks to coordinated, professional actions, no one else was hurt. Officers evacuated residents from the building in time.
"The wounded police officer is receiving necessary medical care. The suspect was detained at the scene. Further details to follow," law enforcement added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password