Man released natural gas and blew up apartment in Kyiv: police officer wounded. PHOTO

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a suspect in a criminal case released natural gas and triggered an explosion in an apartment. One police officer was wounded.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.

Kyiv Police reported that the suspect was also injured in the incident.

The police noted that thanks to coordinated, professional actions, no one else was hurt. Officers evacuated residents from the building in time.

"The wounded police officer is receiving necessary medical care. The suspect was detained at the scene. Further details to follow," law enforcement added.

