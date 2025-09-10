Merz on Shaheds in Poland: Russia endangered lives in NATO and EU member state

The German government strongly condemns the violation of Polish airspace by Russian Shahed drones.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

"Today Poland informed its NATO allies about the violation of its airspace by armed Russian drones. The German government strongly condemns these aggressive actions by Russia. Russia has endangered the lives of people in a state that is a member of NATO and the EU," he said.

Merz added that these reckless actions are yet another in a long series of provocations in the Baltic region and along NATO’s eastern flank.

"It is good that Poland, together with NATO allies, recognized this danger in time and was able to neutralize it. At Poland’s request, the NATO Council today discussed Russia’s actions under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. NATO is and will remain ready to defend," Merz concluded.