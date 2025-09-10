US Congress supports Trump’s position and is ready to pass crippling sanctions against Russia, - Senator Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the US Congress is ready to pass a bill on crippling new sanctions against Russia, if necessary, which must be approved by US leader Donald Trump.

Graham wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The official quoted the US president's reaction to the downing of Russian drones in Poland.

"I fully agree with President Trump's opinion. Mr. President, the Congress stands with you. We stand ready to pass legislation authorizing crippling new sanctions and tariffs that you can use as you see fit. Our goal is to provide you with the authority to deal with this growing threat," Graham emphasized.

The senator also supported Trump's insistence that Europe impose tariffs on "countries like China and India that buy cheap Russian oil," the proceeds of which fuel Putin's war machine.

"To Europe, I hope you realize that Republicans and Democrats in Congress are working with President Trump on new ideas, such as tariffs, to end this war. I hope you see that," he added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army had no plans to target Polish targets. At the same time, they did not deny the possibility of drones entering Poland and emphasized that they were ready to consult with the Polish Ministry of Defense on this issue.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials are responding to the incident, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.