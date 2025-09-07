11 149 116
Trump said he is ready to move on to second stage of sanctions against Russia
On Sunday, 7 September, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to move to the second stage of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.
The American leader said this at the White House, Reuters reports, Censor.NET reports.
Journalists asked Trump whether he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia by moving to the "second stage" of restrictions.
The US President replied that he was.
The day before, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington was ready to increase pressure on Russia, but this required the support of European partners.
