News U.S. sanctions against Russia
US ready to increase pressure on Russia, but support from European partners is needed - Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington is ready to increase pressure on Russia, but that this requires the support of its European partners.

The US minister said this in an interview with NBC, and his statement was quoted by Alan Rapoport, a reporter on economic policy at The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

"We are ready to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow suit," said the US Treasury Secretary.

Bessent added that the introduction of secondary sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil could lead to the "complete collapse" of the Russian economy and force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

