North Korea will send thousands of citizens to work at Russian defense enterprises - DIU

North Korea plans to send thousands of its citizens to Russia to work in defense industries and construction.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the first thousand North Korean workers have already arrived in the Kursk region, where they are being employed to repair roads and engineering equipment for defense lines. At the same time, other specialists are being sent to enterprises that produce ammunition and weapons, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, Skibitskyi reported that Ukrainian intelligence has recorded the recruitment of citizens of other countries to work at Russian defense enterprises, particularly in the Yelabuga area. There are plans to recruit up to 40,000 employees, many of whom will subsequently sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and be involved in combat operations.

Read more: Kim Jong-un on sending DPRK citizens to Russia: It is our "brotherly duty"