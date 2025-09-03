Kim Jong-un on sending DPRK citizens to Russia: It is our "brotherly duty"

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia a "brotherly duty."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Hromadske".

As noted, before their face-to-face meeting behind closed doors, Kim and Putin made statements to journalists.

Putin thanked North Korea for its military assistance in the Kursk region and said that it was necessary to "combat neo-Nazism." Kim, in turn, thanked Putin for his high assessment of the North Koreans' contribution.

According to Russian media reports, Kim Jong-un stated that "providing any assistance to Russia is the fraternal duty of the DPRK."

Following the meeting, which the media called one of the longest ever, Putin invited the North Korean leader to visit Russia. Kim also announced that a "meeting will take place soon."

Journalists also noticed that Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, was also present at this meeting. She holds the position of deputy director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and has made anti-Ukrainian statements in recent years.

Read more: Putin called Kim Jong-un before meeting with Trump