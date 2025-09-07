Russia plans to produce 57 aircraft, 250 tanks and 2,500 missiles in 2025 - DIU

Russia plans to produce dozens of aircraft, hundreds of tanks, and thousands of other weapons in 2025.

This was reported by Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, Russia plans to produce 57 combat aircraft of the Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, and Su-30 types. It also plans to manufacture nearly 250 new T-90M tanks, about 1,100 BTR-3 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, and 365 artillery systems. Separately, thousands of existing units of equipment are being modernized and refurbished.

In addition, Russia is increasing its production of unmanned systems, FPV drones, and missiles. In particular, in 2025, it plans to produce nearly 2,500 high-precision missiles of various classes, including cruise and ballistic missiles for the Iskander complexes and hypersonic Kindzhal missiles.

