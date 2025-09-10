Nawrocki discussed Shaheds entering Poland with Trump

Polish President Karol Nawrocki held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump after Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Nawrocki’s post on X.

"I have just spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the numerous violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones that occurred this evening. This conversation is part of a series of consultations I am conducting with our allies. Today’s talks confirmed the unity of the Alliance," he said.

He also offered Poland assistance, training and expertise in downing Russian drones, including Shaheds.

"We agreed with Donald on relevant cooperation at the military level. We will also coordinate with all NATO member countries," the president concluded.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland. This was later confirmed by Poland’s Air Force Command, which stated that aircraft had been scrambled, air defense systems placed on high alert, and four airports closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the military had engaged the targets. He also informed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about the drone incursion.

Tusk convened an emergency meeting of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

AFU Air Force reported that at least eight Russian UAVs had flown into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones struck a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk later confirmed that Poland had come under attack from Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said 19 aerial targets had entered Polish airspace, four of which were shot down.

