No decision yet on NATO shooting down Russian drones over Ukraine – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said he had spoken by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha about the possible interception of Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine by NATO air defenses.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to RMF FM.

Sikorski was asked about Ukraine’s calls for NATO aircraft and air-defense systems to shoot down Russian drones and missiles threatening Alliance airspace.

The Polish minister said that on September 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated this request in their conversation.

However, Sikorski added that "a certain operational limitation for our pilots is the concern about not causing harm on the ground."

"At the same time, Ukraine is asking us that if something is clearly approaching our borders and poses a direct threat to us, we could act against it over their territory," Sikorski stressed.

He noted that "no decisions on this issue have been made."

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine’s and partners’ air-defense systems should work together to intercept Russian missiles and drones.