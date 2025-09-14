Estonia will provide Ukraine with 100 million euros in aid in 2026 - Defense Minister Pevkur

Estonia will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine at least at the level of 0.25% of GDP, which is more than 100 million euros. The bulk of this amount will be channeled through the products of Estonian enterprises.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Estonia will continue to resolutely support Ukraine in Russia's aggressive war. And next year we will adhere to the principle that 0.25% of our GDP will go to help Ukraine. We proceed from the military needs of Ukraine, and next year Estonian defense industry enterprises will also play an important role," he said.

The minister also added that Estonia will continue to train Ukrainians and support IT solutions in the defense sector of Ukraine.

Read more: Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 military aid packages since 2022 – Sybiha