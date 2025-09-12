Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 military aid packages since 2022 – Sybiha
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 security assistance packages.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Kyiv, Interfax-Ukraine reports, according to Censor.NET.
"Poland has delivered 46 security assistance packages to Ukraine since 2022. A logistics hub operates on Polish territory through which we receive the largest volume of military aid. Radosław (Sikorski – Ed.), thank you personally and thanks to the entire Polish people for this support," Sybiha said.
Sybiha also stressed that the security of Ukraine and Poland is indivisible.
Commenting on the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, the Ukrainian foreign minister said that Russia "rejects peace efforts, escalates, and tests our reactions."
"This is a test of unity and strength, and the response must be strong. Ukraine is ready to provide its knowledge, experience, technology, and other forms of assistance to enhance security and counter Russian threats," the minister added.
