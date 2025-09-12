Zelenskyy and Sikorski discuss countering Russian drones and defense cooperation

Photo: Офіс Президента

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) gathering.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the Russian drone attack on Poland. We are ready to share our experience, assist with training Polish troops, and work together to build a joint defense system. We are grateful to Poland for its support from the very beginning of the war. We are close neighbors, and in times of such threats it is important to stand together," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The meeting also focused on the importance of increasing pressure on Russia, joint defense production, and implementing bilateral defense agreements.

The sides discussed the production of interceptor drones within the EU’s SAFE defense initiative.

Special attention was given to Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. Zelenskyy added that it is crucial to open the first negotiation cluster with the unanimous support of all 27 member states for both Ukraine and Moldova.

