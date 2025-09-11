Zelenskyy meets with Kellogg in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Donald Trump’s special representative, Keith Kellogg.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the president’s Telegram channel.

The two discussed various avenues of cooperation — how to achieve real peace and ensure Ukraine’s security.

"These are separate projects under the PURL initiative to finance the production and procurement of Patriots, strong bilateral agreements on joint production of drones and weapons that we have proposed to America. We count on a positive U.S. response. We discussed in detail the pressure on Russia and what we can do together with partners in tariff and sanctions policy, so that we can meet at the level of leaders as soon as possible and end this war. A trilateral format of leaders is undoubtedly the most effective," Zelenskyy noted.

They also discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, and the conditions in which the children are being kept.

"I expressed condolences to the American people over the horrific killing of Charlie Kirk and thanked President Trump for his condolences and reaction to the murder of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina. It is important that justice prevail every time violence seeks to take over.

We are also preparing for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. We discussed planned events, coordination between Ukraine and the U.S., and work within the coalition of the willing. We are working on potential meetings and different formats," Zelenskyy concluded.

