Polish military to arrive in Kyiv on September 18 to coordinate efforts on countering drones – Sybiha

On Thursday, September 18, a delegation of Polish military personnel will arrive in Kyiv to coordinate with Ukrainian forces on countering drone attacks and protecting airspace.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

Sybiha described the Russian drone attack on Poland as "a new phase of aggression" and emphasized the importance of coordinating Ukrainian and European air defense systems. He noted that Ukraine had warned Warsaw in advance about the drones entering Polish airspace.

"We expect the arrival of a Polish military delegation on Thursday so that they can work with our troops. Today only Ukraine has the necessary experience to counter such challenges," the minister said.

He recalled that during the most recent mass attack on Ukraine, about 800 drones were used. "The war forces us to gain daily combat experience, but this is also our contribution to collective security. Our partners understand this, and we are ready to share this experience and work to minimize and neutralize the threats posed to our common security space," Sybiha added.

On September 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including Shaheds.

Later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accepted Zelenskyy’s proposal and will send Polish troops to Ukraine to undergo training on countering drones.

