Trump on Russian drones falling in Poland: I will protect no one

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will "protect no one" in the situation with Russian drones over Poland and threatened Moscow with sanctions.

He stated that on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Trump distanced himself from the situation involving Russian drones in Poland.

When asked what he intended to do about Putin in connection with Russian UAV incursions into Poland, Trump replied:

"I am not going to protect anyone, but they were indeed shot down and fell. Still, they should not be so close to Poland."

He also referred to a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"When Putin wanted it — Zelenskyy didn’t. When Zelenskyy wanted it — Putin didn’t. Now Zelenskyy wants it, but Putin… that’s the question," Trump added.

He said he was considering a "strong blow" against Russia involving sanctions on banks, as well as oil and tariffs.

