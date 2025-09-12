France summons Russian ambassador over drone incursion into Poland - Barrot

On Friday morning, the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on France Inter, Censor.NET reports.

"We will tell him that we will not allow ourselves to be intimidated, and that we must stop testing us and trying to intimidate us," Barrot stressed.

The minister stressed that the incursion of drones into Poland is absolutely unacceptable. He also noted that Moscow miscalculated, believing that NATO allies would not demonstrate unity.

"Russia made a grave mistake, believing that Europeans and NATO allies are not in solidarity. NATO is a defense alliance, the most powerful deterrent alliance in the world," the head of the French Foreign Ministry added.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

Later, it became known that the wreckage of 16 Russian drones that flew into its territory during the attack on the night of September 10 had already been found in Poland.

