Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on flight of Russian drones into Poland: Without strong response to Kremlin’s aggression, Putin will continue terror

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace fits into a typical pattern of Russian behavior, and without a decisive response, Putin will only intensify aggression and terror.

He said this on TV, Censor.NET reports.

"If Putin does not receive strong responses - sanctions pressure, strengthening of Ukraine, other decisions that demonstrate that his actions will not go unpunished, he will get bolder, test the reaction and expand aggression," Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized.

He added that Ukraine calls on its partners to jointly use air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. According to Tykhyi, this will increase the security of not only Ukraine but also European countries, including Poland.

"We see a willingness on the part of not only Poland but also a number of partners to return to this discussion. We believe that a decision should be made as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation was raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the Shaheds in Poland and convened an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers. So far, all the Shaheds that flew into Poland have been shot down, with the help of Dutch and NATO aircraft. It is also known that a Russian "Shahed" hit a house in Poland, no one was injured.