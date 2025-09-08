Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on terrorist attack in Jerusalem: Terror is never solution and cannot be acceptable

Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed its condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem, Israel, on September 8.

This is stated in a message from the ministry on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We are saddened by the tragic news from Jerusalem. A brutal attack on Israeli civilians has killed six people and injured more than twenty others.

We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Terror is never a solution and cannot be acceptable. There should be no place for such barbarism in the modern world," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As reported by The Times of Israel, on the morning of September 8, two men opened fire at the Ramot intersection in Jerusalem. The terrorists opened fire on a crowded civilian bus;

Israeli security officials say the attackers were Palestinians from villages near Ramallah in the West Bank. During the attack, they used a homemade submachine gun, "Carlo", also known as "Karl Gustav".

The two attackers were shot dead by a soldier and an armed civilian who were at the scene at the time.