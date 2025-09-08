Former sailor became FSB agent and planned terrorist attacks in Odesa, - SSU. PHOTO

SSU CI prevented a new series of terrorist attacks in Odesa. As a result of a special operation, the SSU detained a Russian agent who was manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for explosions in the port city.

What is known about the preparation of the attack?

According to the investigation, the agent was hiding ready-made explosives in caches on the seashore and sending their coordinates to the FSB.

The occupiers then sent the relevant geolocations to the direct perpetrators of the attacks, who took the IEDs from the caches.

"Ukrainian special services detained one of these terrorists in July this year when she tried to blow up the regional TCR in Odesa," the SSU explained.

Who was the attacker?

According to the case file, the detained agent involved in the manufacture of explosives was a 60-year-old Odesa resident who used to be a sailor on a merchant ship and, after retirement, started working for the FSB.

Photo: SSU

"It has been established that the recruitment of the suspect took place when he was staying with his sister in russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. On the instructions of the FSB, the man later returned to Odesa through third countries," the statement said.

After arriving in Ukraine, the agent first performed "test" tasks for his supervisor - "reporting" to him on the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the city.

Then the Russian intelligence officer instructed his accomplice on how to make an IED and the "priority" places to put explosives in caches.

According to the investigation, the offender "reinforced" the explosive devices with metal nuts and bolts, and equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation.

The SSU documented the agent's crimes and detained him at his place of residence. His smartphone, which he used to communicate with the FSB, was seized.

The SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act).

What does the traitor face?

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SSU officers in the Odesa region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.