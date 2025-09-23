NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes NATO member states should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate the Alliance’s airspace.

He made the statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reported.

Asked by a reporter whether, in his view, NATO members should down Russian planes violating Alliance airspace, the U.S. president replied: "Yes, I think they should."

"Ukraine is now very successfully holding back the powerful Russian army. We have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is waging. It’s simply amazing," the U.S. leader added.

As reported earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would not shoot down Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace unless they engaged in aggressive actions.