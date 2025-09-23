Russian planes will not be shot down if they violate NATO airspace again – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the possibility of shooting down Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace, unless they engage in specific aggressive actions.

He said this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

When asked whether the United States is ready to participate in shooting down Russian planes if they violate NATO airspace, Rubio replied: "I don't think anyone has talked about shooting down Russian planes if they don't attack."

"I think you saw NATO respond to these violations the way we always respond to them, which is when they enter your airspace or your defense zone, you go up and intercept them. And that's what NATO has done, and that's what NATO will continue to do," the American official said.

Rubio echoed the words of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz, who said the day before that the United States would work with allies "to defend every inch of NATO territory."

"That commitment remains unchanged," the US Secretary of State added.