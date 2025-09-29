Russians are installing 16-channel systems on "Shahed" drones to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare, - Ministry of Defense

Russian troops are upgrading their drones by installing 16-channel systems on them. These UAVs are capable of changing the frequencies of the signals they receive and passing through Ukrainian jamming zones.

This was reported in an interview with BBC News by Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havriliuk, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that in 2023, when the Russians were just beginning to use "shaheds," they had four-channel antennas and were relatively vulnerable to electronic warfare.

However, thanks to 16-channel systems combined with mass strike tactics, such drones are now more effective than before. This makes "suicide bombers" more difficult targets.

Havriliuk said that "multi-layered" lines of defense are being used to repel attacks.

The defense systems include anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire teams, interceptor drones that hunt Russian drones in the air, electronic warfare equipment to jam control channels, and aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets.

