Russia launched massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas facilities in several regions, - Ministry of Energy

On the night of 3 October, Russian troops launched missile and drone strikes on energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine, including gas transportation infrastructure.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

The ministry noted that the attack was massive and targeted energy facilities in several regions at once. Gas infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Rescue workers and energy specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

