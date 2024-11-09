Russians changed design of air defense systems, and now they began to fly further - spokesman of Southern Defense Forces Voloshin

Since the beginning of September, the Russian invaders have changed the design of guided aerial bombs, which has increased their range.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians have begun to actively use modernized bombs that can fly longer distances, striking even in the center of Zaporizhzhia.

"If we take, for example, the following statistics, in October, in the southern direction, the Russians used about 500 guided bombs against the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements near the combat line," Voloshyn said.

He noted that since the beginning of November, the occupiers have already used 150 such bombs. Voloshyn also added that at the end of October, the number of uses of this type of weapon increased, as Russian forces are getting some results from its use.

"It is very difficult to fight this type of weapon. It is better to fight it when these bombs are still on the ground, not somewhere in flight or already on the ground," Voloshyn added.

